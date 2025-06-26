Learners take centre stage at OCN Awards

Guest speaker Matthew Bell, Eugene Prunty, South Eastern Regional College (Winner Hilary Sloan Award), Martin Flynn (Chief Executive) OCN and event compere Denis Watson picture with category winners and highly commended at the 2025 OCN Learning Endeavour Awards held at Titanic Belfast.

Over 350 learners, teachers, tutors, and special guests celebrated the OPEN COLLEGE NETWORK NI (OCN) Learning Endeavour Awards 2025 at Titanic Belfast (24 June 25).

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual awards, now in their 7th year, were hosted by Denise Watson and aim to celebrate the achievements of learners who have gone to exceptional lengths to achieve their learning goals. This year’s special guest was Matthew Bell, the former Ireland international hockey player who shared his remarkable story after being given a day to live by medics back in 2019 when they discovered he had a brain tumour.

A total of £16,000 was awarded to learners and education and training providers through learning bursaries from across the province who have achieved extraordinary results, with some learners overcoming numerous personal hurdles to achieve their technical and professional OCN qualifications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The learners and providers recognised at the OCN Learning Endeavour Awards are a powerful reminder of the profound impact that education can have on individuals and communities. Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald gave the opening speech at the awards ceremony.

Martin Flynn, Chief Executive OCN, said: “This year’s awards ceremony had an extra special feel to it given it’s our 30th anniversary year. I am delighted that once more OCN was able to provide a unique platform for learners to take centre stage, sharing their inspiring stories of achievement.”

Martin added: “I would like to thank Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald for attending. The Minister commented on the positive alignment between the Department and OCN in relation to the key role learning plays in economic growth. I would also like to thank our guest speaker Matthew Bell for sharing his remarkable story. His brain tumour recovery journey is a true inspiration and a great example of what can be achieve with the right support and motivation.”

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “I was delighted to open the OCN Learning Endeavour Awards. OCN help people build confidence, gain recognised skills, and progress into meaningful employment. I offer my warmest congratulations to all the award nominees and winners and want to pay tribute to their commitment and inspiring stories.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Third Sector Learner of the Yearwinner was Siun McCarthy, Bolster Community, taking home theSchools Learner of the Yearaward was Leon Callaghan, St Patrick’s College, Maghera; OCN Provider of The Year category winner was Clanrye Group and theInspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Yearaward went to Peter Knox, Rossmar School, Limavady.

Sam Welsh, Northern Regional College won Further Education Learner of the Year category, with Mustafa Alshowely from People 1st, collecting the Essential Skills Learner of the Year category.

The Health & Well-being Learner of the Yearwent to Gavin Boyle, Action Mental Health; and South Eastern Regional College – Truffle Shop won the Advancing Learning Through Innovation category; Traineeship/Apprenticeship Learner of the Year was won by Eugene Prunty, South Eastern Regional College.

The final Award of the 2025 ceremony, the Hilary Sloan MBE Learning Endeavour Award, in memory of former OCN Chair who was a powerful advocate of life-long learning, was announced by OCN Vice Chair Anne-Marie McClure, the award went to Eugene Prunty winner of this year’s Traineeship/Apprenticeship Learner of the Year category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OCN NI Chairperson Paul Donaghy commented: “TheHilary Sloan MBE Learning Endeavour Award is richly deserved by Eugene Prunty from South Eastern Regional College (SERC). Eugene will receive an additional £1,000 learning bursary award. His story of commitment and dedication was truly inspiring, and his accolades are richly deserved. I would like to congratulate all of our shortlisted finalists and category winners and everyone who attended this year’s awards ceremony, one of the OCN highlight events in this our 30th anniversary year. “

The full list of winners and highly commended was as follows:

Further Education Learner of the Year

Sam Welsh, Northern Regional College - WINNER

Mykhailo Chermenko, South Eastern Regional College – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Sunjoo Choi, North West Regional College – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Third Sector Learner of the Year

Siun McCarthy, Bolster Community - WINNER

Kirsty Auden, The Advantage Foundation - HIGHLY COMMENDED

Bethany Loyal, Start360 – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Essential Skills Learner of the Year

Mustafa Alshowley, People 1st - WINNER

Zarifa Asghari, South Eastern Regional College - HIGHLY COMMENDED

Caitlin Mullan, Include Youth – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Schools Learner of the Year

Leon Callaghan, St Patrick’s College, Maghera – WINNER

Zara Lyons, Shimna Integrated College – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Coree Crawford, Rossmar School, Limavady – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Health & Well-being Learner of the Year

Gavin Boyle, Action Mental Health – WINNER

Bethany Loyal, Start360 – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Sarah Gilloway, South West Regional College – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year

Peter Knox, Rossmar School, Limavady – WINNER

Yvonne McCaughy, Southern Regional College – HIGHLY COMMENDED

David Newman, EOTAS - Lough Road Learning Centre – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Provider of the Year

Clanrye Group-WINNER

South Eastern Regional College - HIGHLY COMMENDED

North West Regional College- HIGHLY COMMENDED

Advancing Learning Through Innovation

South Eastern Regional College – Truffle Shop-WINNER

Dale Farm-Lean & Problem Solving Programme – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Northern Regional College - HIGHLY COMMENDED

Trainee/Apprenticeship Learner of the Year

Eugene Prunty, South Eastern Regional College – WINNER

Sophie Kirk, Belfast MET – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Anna McGonigle, North West Regional College – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Hilary Sloan MBE Learning Endeavour Award

Eugene Prunty, South Eastern Regional College

For more information visit www.ocnni.org.uk