Limavady athlete collects funding award from Mary Peters Trust
Guests at the evening event included BBC NI senior sports journalist Nigel Ringland, who interviewed Tracey McClenaghan and Luke Carson, mum and coach to Olympic Gold medal winning gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, along with Adrian Beattie, director at Navigator Blue who spoke about athletes and personal branding.
Award winners from across Northern Ireland represented 28 different sports from judo, hockey and motorcycling to boccia, para triathlon, sailing and squash.
Athletes are nominated and then selected following a rigorous process and each receive financial and general support to help them navigate and succeed in their sporting careers and ultimately achieve their individual goals.
The current tranche of awards was presented by Lady Mary Peters and athletes were joined by parents and family members as well as sport liaison officers, MPT Board Directors, Awards Team Chair, Will Doggart and King George VI Youth Awards trustees Eric Rainey and John McKee.
The evening event also celebrated a second year of the David Magill Coaching Awards. Set up by The Magill Family alongside the Mary Peters Trust, this programme was established in memory of Belfast pole-vaulter, businessman and hotelier David Magill.