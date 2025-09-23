New Hazelbank Playpark could be completed by Autumn 2027, says Harkin

A long-awaited new playpark in Hazelbank could be finished by Autumn 2027, according to local councillor Shaun Harkin.

The Foyleside People Before Profit representative said the timeline was disclosed at the first meeting of the Steering Group to oversee the delivery of the park.

"Council officers hope to have the project on-site by January 2027 and finished by Autumn 2027.

"The Council is planning to purchase the land the playpark is on from the NIHE, from whom it presently leases the land.

"The Council is funding the new playpark at a cost of £832,000,” said Colr. Harkin.

Initial Steering Group meetings for nine new playpark projects across the Council, including Glenowen, are now commencing, he said.

"I'll be working to ensure this long-demanded and much-needed Council playpark is ready as soon as possible, is completed to the highest quality possible and is accessible for all children and families in Hazelbank, the surrounding areas, Foyleside and across the city,” he declared.