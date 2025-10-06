New ‘Resilience’ mural unveiled at Shepherd’s View in Derry

A vibrant new mural has been unveiled at the entrance to Shepherd’s View Young Parents Project in Derry’s Waterside celebrating the resilience of young parents living there.

Created with the support of local arts group Peaball, the piece marks the culmination of a year-long programme delivered by the Focus Project, which supported parents through wellbeing, parenting and confidence workshops alongside housing support.

The mural spells out ‘Resilience’, with each letter filled with images of participants’ families.

Young parent Erica O’Sullivan said: “It’s been amazing. We’ve covered so much in the sessions, and lots of us have come a long way. The word ‘Resilience’ really symbolises our strength.”

Young parents with their children at the new 'Resilience' project at Shepherd's View.

Amie Gallagher, Focus Project Coordinator, added: “With experience of being a young mother myself, I know how crucial a support network is when facing challenges like housing insecurity.

"The programme was also co-facilitated by one of our lived experience members, herself a young mother, and that peer-to-peer approach made a huge difference. The women identified with and trusted the facilitators, which led to stronger outcomes.”

She continued: “It has been a joy to get to know these young women and their children and to witness their journeys. They are a credit to themselves and their families. We are delighted with the mural and grateful to Sinead and Jane from Peaball for their creativity in bringing it to life. We hope this welcoming piece lifts the spirits of everyone visiting Shepherd’s View.”

Focus Project, funded by the Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust are based in Creggan Enterprises, Rath Mór Centre and can be contacted by telephone 02871373170 or email [email protected].