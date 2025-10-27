Nominate your Carndonagh hero for a chance to win a local gift card

Tina O'Donnell, chairperson of the Carndonagh Traders’ Association

The BIG Christmas Giveback campaign encourages nominations for people and organisations who deserve a festive boost - with €1500 in local gift cards to be won

The Carndonagh Gift Card is backing a national competition, The BIG Christmas Giveback, which aims to give back to the people and organisations who are powering local communities. Nominations are sought for local people, community groups and organisations who are having a positive impact in their community.

The person or organisation with the most nominations in the competition will win a €1000 Town & City Gift Card, such as the Carndonagh Gift Card, with one person who nominated them winning a €500 gift card.

The Carndonagh Traders’ Association launched the physical Carndonagh Gift Card in 2021 with a digital version of the card added in 2023. Almost €840,000 in sales has been generated through the Carndonagh Gift Card to date, with the cards popular for gifts and as corporate rewards. Cards can be spent with over 40 shops, cafes, restaurants and more in the town.

Tina O'Donnell, chairperson of the Carndonagh Traders’ Association said: “Our Carndonagh Gift Card is one of the best initiatives we’ve undertaken as a trader’s association because it consistently gives back to our community. Equally, we know there are many, many people, charities and organisations in Carndonagh who consistently give their time and energy to projects that make our community better. If you know a person or organisation who deserves to be recognised, nominate them and help spread some festive cheer.”

The Carndonagh Gift Card is part of the award winning Town & City Gift Card concept from fintech Miconex active across Ireland.

Colin Munro is the CEO of Miconex and said: “The BIG Christmas Giveback in Ireland is designed to shine a light on the people and organisations that have a positive impact on our local communities. It’s brilliant to see the campaign go live in Carndonagh, a community that has had an extraordinary impact through its local gift card. From people going above and beyond to business owners bringing valued services to the community, charities making a real difference to organisations making positive change, get nominating today.”

Nominate a person or organisation in The BIG Christmas Giveback at: www.lovelocalwin.ie