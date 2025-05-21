‘On your marks, get set’ – date confirmed for Colm Quigley memorial ‘Jog in the Bog’ in Derry

The annual Colm Quigley ‘Jog in the Bog’ is set to return during this year’s Féile, with the date now confirmed as August 7.

The event will begin at 7pm from Free Derry Corner, with the popular children’s Superhero Race kicking things off at 6.30pm.

Always a fantastic event that brings hundreds together to take part in the run, improve their fitness and have a bit of fun - while also remembering local runner Colm Quigley.

Further details, including how to register for the walk or run, will be released in the coming weeks.

In the run-up to the event, the Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum is running a free 12-week Couch to 5k programme to help people get ready.

Free sessions take place every Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm at the Gasyard Centre and are open to all abilities - including complete beginners.

The Colm Quigley Jog in the Bog is organised by the Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum as part of Féile.