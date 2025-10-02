Probably Derry’s most famous jockey Paddy McCarron (known as ‘Pat’ in England) grew up in the 1940s and early ‘50s in the old gate lodge of Boom Hall, Culmore Road, where his father ran a riding school.

A new house now stands on the site.

First placed in a saddle aged three by his father, he moved to Yorkshire aged 15 as an apprentice and won his first race in 1953. After winning 44 flat races, he changed to hurdles and won no less than 244 races in 11 years.

Notable triumphs included the Champion Hurdle, the Princess Royal Hurdle and Cheltenham Trial Hurdle. But he was best known for his Grand National rides on Freddie - runner-up in 1965 and ‘66.

Derry jockey Pat McCarron

Recalling the 1965 race, he said: "Freddie was the bravest horse I ever sat on. Very intelligent.”

He rode in five Grand Nationals - three on Freddie - but sadly after falling at Beecher’s Brook in 1972 he retired aged 34. It was the third time that Paddy had fractured his skull.

He was involved in the Injured Jockeys Fund and with a hospital consultant he campaigned for safer helmets.

"He appeared on TV to promote it and they did manage to get more safety brought in", his wife Maureen recalled. “He loved it though, it was his life”.

With Maureen he went on to run a successful haulage company for 30 years and on his death in 2020 he was buried in his adopted town of Darlington.