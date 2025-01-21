Pilots Row consultation extended to allow Derry public have say on services at centre
The consultation has been running since December and has been extended to allow further engagement, including an additional public information event scheduled on Thursday, January 30 at 7pm.
User groups, community groups and residents are urged to give their views on the current service provision offered at the facility and to identify if there are any gaps in the current provision and to ascertain if there are any additional needs or requirements with regards to the facility and the services provided.
The centre caters for both youth and community provision and is currently run by the Education Authority, Youth Service in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council.
The consultation is currently open online and a number of public consultation events have already taken place, as well as face-to-face engagement opportunities for staff and young people who attend the youth club in the centre, as well as user groups, elected representatives and community groups.
Last month encouraging people to take part in the consultation the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, said: "To ensure that they continue to deliver for the local community and beyond it’s essential that the people using those services day and daily give their views. I would really encourage all residents, relevant user groups, and especially younger people to engage with this process.”
You can take part online at: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=llBpSmv1qkKriLaXlL-gxH7GskW0S9BLn--0xlzu-bVUNlhOWFYzVzdLTVIxQkxQMVo1WTUxOUc5MS4u
If you have any queries contact: EA Youth Service on 02871313444 or Council’s Community Services Section on 02871253253.
