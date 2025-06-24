Political opinion: East Londonderry UUP calls for 'effective' snap flood plan

Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Association Chairman, has said that the Stormont Executive’s Agricultural Minister must ensure there is “an effective plan in place to deal adequately with any snap floods”.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on behalf of the UUP Association, Mr Carmichael said the variety of weather which the constituency was experiencing in recent weeks, from Continental-style heatwaves to very heavy downpours, made it essential that the relevant Stormont departments were “on full alert” to cope with any snap floods or flash floods.

Mr Carmichael added: “During a snap flood in the past, the Agricultural Department headquarters was itself closed due to flooding and Agricultural Minister and the senior staff had to be relocated to another headquarters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On that occasion, while the Agricultural Department was trying to maintain basic services, surely the Minister should have had a contingency plan in place?

East Londonderry UUP Association Chairman Robert Carmichael.

“There have been more than enough severe weather situations in recent years to warrant such a scheme being put in place immediately so that the Agricultural Department can maintain its full service to the farming community, especially here in East Londonderry where farming in an integral industry in the constituency.

“It is important that while the Agricultural Department is not operating at full capacity, that farmers keep a precise record of all attempts to contact the Agricultural Department as farmers should not be penalises because to this situation.

“Herd records are vitally important and must be accurately maintained, so we encourage farmers to contact the Agricultural Department’s direct offices with their information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When there is sudden severe weather and the strains it puts on farmers and the rural population, the last thing we need is further stress being added due to Agricultural Department having to relocate its HQ.

“At the earliest opportunity, the Agricultural Minister must implement an urgent strategy to guarantee the suitability of the Agricultural Department’s contingency plans. Simply because this is supposed to be the summer months does not mean we will be immune from sudden heavy downpours leading to flash floods.

“What is also crucial at this time is Rivers Agency’s ability to function to its full ability, as its role in sudden severe weather conditions is vital.

“We will be heavily reliant on our rivers being able to cope and take the falling rain off the land. Any flood plan must guarantee the Agricultural Department’s competence at handling and operating during severe weather conditions,” said Mr Carmichael on behalf of the East Londonderry UUP Association.