Political opinion: Workers Party regional spokesperson calls on delegates at Labour Party Conference to scrap the two-child benefit cap

Workers Party regional spokesperson, Nicola Grant, has called on delegates at the Labour Party conference to scrap the two-child benefit cap - and by an overwhelming majority.

Ms Grant is calling for action to show the Chancellor and the Prime Minister that the Labour Party is not prepared to continue with policies that leave children in poverty.

She said: "Scrapping the two-child limit would lift 250,000 children out of poverty overnight and reduce the level of poverty that a further 850,000 children are living in.

"The Workers Party has been campaigning against this policy since its introduction by the Tory Government which Labour while in opposition opposed. Scrapping the two-child cap would cost £1.3 billion, however it is estimated that child poverty costs the economy £39 billion each year.

"For a government that claims it wants to put the economy on a firm footing this should be a no brainer. It is an absolute scandal that one million children across the United Kingdom are living in various levels of poverty in the fifth richest country in the world."

She continued: "No child should have to go to bed hungry, cold ,or in substandard or temporary accommodation. Our children deserve more, our children are entitled to more.

"I hope the message goes out loud and clear that children’s rights, pensioners rights, and workers rights must be protected and respected. That those rights should be a priority, and what is needed is welfare not warfare. There must be a change in policies and priorities."