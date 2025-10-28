Political opinion: Workers Party representative condemns Peers attempting to 'water down' Rights Bill

Workers Party representative Peter McGuire has condemned those Peers who are attempting to 'water down' the Employments Rights Bill.

Mr McGuire supports the call from trade unions to the government not to back down and to implement the Bill without amendments.

The call from the trade unions comes as the Bill is being held up in the House of Lords due to a number of amendments put forward by Tory and Lib Dem Peers.

The Employment Rights Bill will give statutory rights to millions of workers who face exploitation from unscrupulous employers. The proposed amendments would weaken the bill, a recent TUC survey highlights that over two million workers will continue to be exploited if there are changes.

The Labour Government must ensure that the employment rights bill is introduced without amendments that would remove statutory rights from workers

Mr McGuire said: "The Workers Party has been calling for the rights included in this bill for decades, and it is by far the most popular policy the government has adopted.

"Tory and Lib Dem peers are attempting to water down the bill with amendments. These amendments, if carried, would create a loophole that allows employers to avoid giving contractural hours, thus retaining in practice, precarious and zero hours contracts."

Mr McGuire added: "Amending day one protections, to six months service, would place workers in a position to be exploited and sacked unfairly by bad employers.

"This Bill is about creating fair and just statutory protections against discrimination and exploitation in the workplace. This Bill must not be watered down."