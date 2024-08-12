Reviving history: The story behind 25 Strand Road
Originally home to a local pharmacy that served generations of Derry residents, this historic structure is now being lovingly restored by its owners—members of a family who are also the founders of Ómra Coffee.
On some level, the building serves as a symbol of Derry’s resilience, having withstood the changes and challenges that have shaped the city over the years. As one of the few buildings on this road to survive the destruction during the Troubles, its preservation is a testament to the strength and continuity of Derry’s architectural heritage.
At this early stage, the future of the renovation is still taking shape. The owners are approaching the project with an open mind, allowing the building to guide them as they uncover its past. Each discovery adds to their understanding of the building’s history, and while they don’t yet know where this journey will lead, they are committed to honoring its legacy and ensuring that its historical significance is preserved.
The owners’ connection to the building is deeply personal, as it was once a cornerstone of their family’s history. They hope that by sharing their progress, they can help the community reconnect with the smaller stories that make up the fabric of Derry’s past—stories of resilience, adaptation, and the quiet persistence of everyday life.
In a city where large-scale developments recently dominate the conversation, this project stands out as a grassroots effort to maintain and celebrate Derry’s unique architectural heritage. Small-scale renovations like this one play a crucial role in preserving the character of the city. It’s about preserving the spaces where everyday life unfolded—where people worked, lived, and connected with one another.
The renovation of 25 Strand Road is a microcosm of the broader efforts to preserve Derry’s built environment. The building’s listed status and its deep roots in the community make this project particularly meaningful. The current owners hope that their efforts will inspire others to see the value in preserving Derry’s smaller, yet significant, historical sites and to contribute to similar initiatives across the city.
As the owners uncover the building’s original features, they’re reminded of the countless stories that have played out within its walls. Each discovery is a piece of the puzzle that makes up Derry’s rich tapestry of history. They hope that by sharing these stories, they can encourage others to look beyond the surface and appreciate the depth of history that exists in the city’s smaller older buildings.
As the renovation progresses, the community is invited to follow along with the project. The owners of Ómra Coffee, who are spearheading the renovation, will be sharing updates on their social media channels, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the ongoing work. This journey is just beginning, and it offers a unique opportunity to witness the revival of a space, while also reconnecting with the smaller stories that define the city’s past.
