Ricky O’Rawe pays tribute to ‘great Derry rebels’ George McBrearty, ‘Pop’ Maguire and Patsy O’Hara

Ricky O’Rawe paid tribute to the ‘great Derry rebels’ George McBrearty, Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire and Patsy O’Hara at a special commemoration in Creggan at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Falls Road republican told friends, family and former comrades of Mr. McBrearty how he had last visited Derry in February for the unveiling of a monument at Free Derry Corner to mark the 1974 burning of Long Kesh.

"It was at this commemoration that the thought struck me that Volunteers George McBrearty and 'Pop' Maguire were mown down exactly a week after another great Derry rebel Volunteer Patsy O'Hara died on hunger strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Patsy, as you know, was the fourth hunger striker to die behind volunteers Bobby Sands, Francis Hughes and Raymond McCreesh,” he said.

Author and former republican prisoner Richard O'Rawe delivered the oration at the 44th anniversary commemoration for IRA Volunteer George McBrearty held at the the Crann na Poblachta (Tree of the Republic) monument at Rinmore Drive in Creggan on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Mr. O’Rawe spoke of the terrible toll of death in May 1981.

"Between Bobby's [Sands] and George's and 'Pop's’ deaths, 18 other people lost their lives in the conflict: one UDR man; three RUC; five British soldiers; five Catholic civilians including children killed by plastic bullets, Carol Ann Kelly and Julie Livingstone; two Protestant civilians, a schoolboy called Des Guiney and his father Eric; and two INLA Volunteers.

"So it is right that we acknowledge these most harrowing of times for all sides and that the copious amount of tears shed by the bereaved were neither orange nor green, nor red, white and blue,” said Mr. O’Rawe.

The former republican prisoner and author was speaking at the 44th anniversary commemoration of George, aged 23, and Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire, aged 21, who were shot dead at the bottom of Southway by undercover British soldiers on May 28, 1981.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ciaran Carlin plays a lament at the 44th anniversary commemoration for IRA Volunteer George McBrearty held at the the Crann na Poblachta (Tree of the Republic) monument at Rinmore Drive in Creggan on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

During his oration on Sunday Mr. O’Rawe asked those gathered to consider whether a decision had been made by the leadership of the republican movement to end the armed struggle at the time of the hunger strikes and the deaths of Mr. McBrearty and Mr. Maguire.

George’s sisters Catherine and Loretta unveiled a plaque in memory of their late mother Bridie McBrearty, who sadly passed away last year about a month after her son’s 43rd anniversary.

The event at the weekend was chaired by the former prisoner and author John Crawley who remarked: “It is a beautiful plaque and all of you who would have known Bridie would have known what such a lovely woman she was.”

Caoimhe McBride, George’s niece, read the Proclamation of the Republic at the Crann na Poblachta (Tree of the Republic) monument at Rinmore Drive.

A plaque in memory of Bridie McBrearty, mother of IRA Volunteer George McBrearty, was unveiled by her daughters Catherine and Loretta at the 44th anniversary commemoration for George McBrearty held at the the Crann na Poblachta (Tree of the Republic) monument at Rinmore Drive in Creggan on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Stephen Ramsay read the Derry Roll of Honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referring to the 1981 prison protest Mr. Crawley, author of ‘The Yank: The True Story of a Former US Marine in the Irish Republican Army’, remarked: “It took a special type of courage, in so many ways, to persevere with that struggle, to not allow Britain to criminalise the struggle for Irish freedom. Their sacrifice will go down in history as one of the most terrific acts of courage in Irish history.”

Music was provided by local flautist Ciaran Carlin who played a lament for the dead during the memorial event.