Stars in your eyes

Northern Ireland’s dark skies a beacon for astro tourists.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Astro tourism’ – travelling in search of unpolluted views of the cosmos – has been labelled as one of 2025’s biggest travel trends by Skyscanner and, with Northern Ireland boasting some of the darkest skies, you’re only a small step from a giant adventure in the stars.

March is an exciting month for star-gazers – it’s packed full of astro activity, and thanks to our remote landscapes and northern latitudes, Northern Ireland is full of world class locations to view these breathtaking astronomical events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the month this includes a unique planetary parade piquing interest in the night sky, a lunar eclipse on March 14 as the moon enters the earth’s shadow and a partial solar eclipse on March 29, which will block out 30-40% of the late morning sun (approx 10am-12pm).

Armagh Observatory and Planetarium

In Armagh you’ll find ‘the place for space’ - the Armagh Observatory and Planetarium. Here you can sit back, relax and experience the wonders of the universe in the planetarium’s digital full dome theatre, or walk around its 14-acre Astropark.

These attractive, landscaped grounds feature two trails, ‘Cosmo, Lost in Space’ which will take children on an AR infused eco-journey and the ‘Astropark Journey’ trail which will allow people of all ages to discover more about Armagh’s rich astronomical research, how to use the human sundial and even find objects in the Observatory building.

In County Tyrone, astro tourists are warmly invited to take a journey through time and space at the international dark sky park - OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With some of the darkest skies in Northern Ireland, this attraction, in Davagh Forest, provides visitors with a unique opportunity to experience the night sky through holographic installations, virtual reality headsets and bespoke evening audio-visual shows.

Mussenden Temple and Downhill Beach

For an experience with a difference, try Willowtree Glamping Mournes; these stunning log cabins feature private hot tubs under starry skies. Or why not book into a bubble dome in Finn Lough or Cromore Retreat for unparalleled views.

Carrick-A-Rede Rope Bridge is a National Trust site on the Causeway Coast and was granted Dark Sky Discovery status in 2014; currently one of only two sites in Northern Ireland making it another hotspot along with Mussenden Temple and its clifftop location.

Professor Alan Fitzsimmons of Queens University, an expert in the field of asteroid and cometary science, said, Northern Ireland is uniquely placed to offer visitors an unforgettable view of the sky at night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said, “Northern Ireland has some amazing star-gazing locations.

Beaghmore Stone Circles at night

“Away from its larger urban areas, Northern Ireland has very low levels of light pollution, numerous dark sky discovery sites and several fantastic active astronomy clubs and societies.

“It is the perfect place to witness the great planetary alignment and both the lunar and solar eclipse that are set to take place this month.

“From OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory in Tyrone, Armagh Observatory and Planetarium to Oxford Island, there are some incredible locations for star gazers of all ages to find that perfect view of the night sky and learn lots more about the wonders of our universe.”

For more great ideas on where to find your perfect view of the night sky in Northern Ireland, visit discovernorthernireland.com