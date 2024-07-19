Swatragh in Bloom celebrate £18,000 National Lottery Funding Boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Swatragh’s entry into this year’s Ulster in Bloom competition is set to blossom after the village’s organising committee received an £18,000 funding boost.

Last year, the County Derry village finished third in its first foray into the Ulster in Bloom competition. Now, the Swatragh in Bloom team is poised to build on its success as judging is set to get underway in the coming weeks thanks to funding from the National Lottery Community Fund grant.

Lucy Kearney, one of the founder members for Swatragh in Bloom, said: “We are overjoyed and cannot wait to start our build, share our project with more community members and develop our skills and knowledge of gardening over the winter months through the grant funding.

“This grant will help us to enhance our infrastructure to help our group develop further and ensure its future success. A year ago we were three people hoping to put some plants into the village. Now we have a garden, a polytunnel with flowers and vegetables, a team of 25-30 volunteers and funding to make our dreams grow.”

The funding from the National Lottery will be put into building an insulated shed with solar panels, bringing power into the garden to develop a community space for locals to meet up and have a tea or coffee, while some of the £18,218 will be used to install raised vegetable beds and buying much needed equipment to maintain the plants and flowers all year round.

Just over 12 months ago, a team of three volunteers – Lucy Kearney, Dermot Friel, and Daniel McCormack – received a £300 donation from Carnglen Credit Union in Maghera to help them spruce up the village and provide added community spirit by entering Ulster in Bloom. Finishing third in the village category has since set Swatragh on a course for victory, and both businesses and residents have jumped into action.

The National Lottery’s £18,218 funding boost takes Swatragh in Bloom’s funding total for 2024 to £25,000, with additional grants received from Brockaghboy Windfarm (£3,000), Mid Ulster Council (£1,200) and the Credit Union (£300), while a quiz and St Patrick’s Day plant sale raised a further £2,500.

Mrs Kearney added: “The impact has been enormous. The children are enjoying seeing the gardens being created. There is a real sense of pride and community and it’s been brilliant to see them working together for our entry, while we are indebted to the local businesses for backing our campaign. We must thank all our sponsors, funders and residents for supporting the village and we can’t wait to see what’s around the corner!”

Find out more about Swatragh in Bloom by visiting the group’s Facebook page or email [email protected]