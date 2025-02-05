Table Tennis Ulster launch Bat ‘n’ Chat sessions for local Parkinson’s community

Table Tennis Ulster have launched new Bat ‘n’ Chat sessions at U3A Foyle in Gransha, aiming to help more people living with Parkinson’s to get active and live well with the condition.

Table Tennis is a physical activity that targets problem areas associated with the condition, including attention, movement, balance, and mood.

Starting on Friday, February 21, the sessions take place every Friday from 2-3pm at U3A Foyle, situated in Gransha Park, and cost £2 per week. The sessions are designed to be fun and social with friends, carers and relatives all welcome to attend.

Parkinson’s UK is supporting the delivery of Table Tennis Ulster’s new Bat ‘n’ Chat sessions through its physical activity grant funding. The charity hopes that more people living with Parkinson’s in Derry~Londonderry and surrounding areas, will be able to participate in Table Tennis as an activity option.

Anna Caustiaux, Physical Activity Programme Manager at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Being active is one of the best ways to manage Parkinson’s symptoms as regular physical activity can improve both long-term physical and mental wellbeing. Plus, activities like table tennis offer great social opportunities for people with Parkinson's to enjoy."

Nicola Clements at Table Tennis Ulster, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Parkinson’s UK to bring these informal Bat ‘n’ Chat sessions to people living with Parkinson’s. People can come along, with some, little or even no experience of the game. We’ll have instructors on hand to help, and it’s very informal so everyone can feel comfortable having a go.”

For more information about Bat ‘n’ Chat in Derry~Londonderry contact Nicola Clements at Table Tennis Ulster on 07835810294, or email: [email protected]