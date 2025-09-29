The political mindset of Tommy McCourt was shaped by the inequalities he witnessed growing up in the Bogside, mourners were told at his funeral Mass on Monday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr. McCourt passed away after a period of illness aged 77 last Friday. A founding member of the Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP) and the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) in 1974, Mr. McCourt was best known over recent decades as a community worker in Rosemount.

At his funeral in St. Eugene’s Cathedral on Monday, Fr. Shaun Doherty told mourners: “Tommy McCourt was described in his younger days as the 'blue-eyed boy' of the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Raised in the Bogside, his family tell me that his political mindset was shaped by the inequalities he witnessed growing up in the Bogside.”

The funeral cortege of Derry republican Thomas McCourt draped by the Starry Plough flag, making its way from his home in Osborne Street, on Monday. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

As his family gathered to celebrate the life of the late community worker a piper and harpist played a traditional air as his casket was brought into the cathedral.

A large portrait of Mr. McCourt was placed at the altar.

Fr. Doherty spoke of how Tommy has ‘tried a few jobs in his life from telephone technician to even trying a bit of fishing even if he wasn't quite sure of his port from his starboard’ and he never ‘actually caught a fish’.

Mourners were told of Mr. McCourt’s work over decades as a community worker in Rosemount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family members of Derry republican Thomas McCourt carry his coffin, draped by the Starry Plough flag, from his home in Osborne Street, on Monday. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

“As well all know Tommy spent many years in the Rosemount Resource Centre, creating jobs and building community and eventually establishing that state-of-the-art centre.

"I read a post from Mark H. Durkan last night who said that 'Tommy always fought his corner, always fought for his community, and even on the odd occasion he even fought with me',” he said.

Fr. Doherty spoke of stoicism during his recent period of ill health.

The funeral cortege of Derry republican Thomas McCourt draped by the Starry Plough flag, making its way from his home in Osborne Street, on Monday. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

“He was remarkably strong throughout his illness, always held on to the slightest hope, even though he was realistic and knew that the prognosis was serious.

“I was deeply struck by this,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. McCourt is mourned by his partner Jackie, children Brian, Shane and Aine, stepson Darren, and wider family circle.

Following his Requiem Mass his remains were interred in the City Cemetery.