Tributes to veteran Derry republican socialist Tommy McCourt

Tributes have been paid to the veteran Derry republican socialist Tommy McCourt.

Mr. McCourt, a founding member of the Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP) and the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA), passed away on Friday. He was 77.

The IRSP described him as ‘a proud son of Derry’.

"Tommy was a former political prisoner, a founding member of both the IRSP and INLA, and a trusted advisor to Seamus Costello during their formation.

"Throughout his life, Tommy dedicated himself to his country and to the people of Derry, working tirelessly for his community until ill health prevented him from doing so. His loss will be felt by all who knew him,” said the IRSP in Derry.

During the early 1970s Mr. McCourt was a leading member of the Official IRA in Derry.

However, he was among disaffected members in Derry and throughout the country who left in protest at Tomás Mac Giolla’s leadership to found the IRSP in December 1974.

The late Tommy McCourt cutting the ribbon at the Rosemount Resource Centre.

Later Mr. McCourt worked as a community worker at the Rosemount Resource Centre, retiring after 39 years at the helm in 2021.

Over the weekend the Starry Plough was flown at half mast over Free Derry Corner in tribute to Mr. McCourt.

In Glasgow a banner stating Saoirse go deo – Tommy McCourt (Freedom forever – Tommy McCourt) was unveiled by some Celtic supporters during the club’s match against Hibernian at Parkhead on Saturday.

Mr. McCourt is mourned by his wife Jackie, children Brian, Shane and Aine, stepson Darren, and wider family circle.

His Funeral is taking place at St Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem mass this morning.