UUP peer seeks ban on foreign funding of Northern Ireland political parties

Ulster Unionist peer Lord Rogan has called on the Government to close the loophole which allows political parties standing for election in Northern Ireland to receive funding from outside the United Kingdom.

Speaking during oral questions in the House of Lords, Lord Rogan said: “Aside from their historic support for terrorism, murder and maiming, Sinn Fein-IRA are also unique in the United Kingdom political system because they receive much of their funding from both the Irish Republic and the United States.

“Indeed, over the past five years, Friends of Sinn Fein–IRA, the party’s fundraising arm in America, banked more than $2 million.

“However, whilst laws in the Republic of Ireland prohibit money raised abroad to be sent there, Friends of Sinn Fein–IRA can legally send money to Northern Ireland.”

Lord Rogan

He asked Communities Minister Lord Khan of Burnley: “Can you tell me when His Majesty’s Government intends to close this loophole which would not be acceptable in any other part of the United Kingdom?”

Responding, Lord Khan confirmed that “political parties registered in Northern Ireland can accept donations from Irish sources such as Irish companies that meet the conditions.”

He continued: “Allowing Irish donations to the Northern Ireland parties recognises the special place of Ireland in the political life and culture of Northern Ireland and something consistent with the principles set out in the Belfast-Good Friday Agreement.”

Speaking afterwards, Lord Rogan pledged to continue putting pressure on the UK Government to “right this wrong.”

The former Ulster Unionist Party President said: “I have tabled a Written Parliamentary Question asking the Government what plans it has to prevent political parties registered in Northern Ireland from receiving donations from people and organisations based in the Republic of Ireland.

“Working with colleagues across the House of Lords, I will continue to make the case for this unconscionable anomaly to be corrected.”