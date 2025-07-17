Visitors flying into Derry for The Open reminded of Europe’s biggest Hallowe’en festival by ‘Winifred the Witch’

By Kevin Mullan
Published 17th Jul 2025, 13:13 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 13:19 BST
Visitors flying into City of Derry Airport for The Open were reminded Europe's largest Hallowe'en festival will be taking place in the city later this year.

‘Winifred the Witch’ provided golf fans travelling to the North Coast with ‘a spine-tingling welcome to the ‘Home of Hallowe’en!’ at the local air hub.

CoDA is the the closest gateway to The Open in Portrush and this week has welcomed 140 private charter movements in addition to its regular EasyJet, Loganair and Ryanair scheduled services.

