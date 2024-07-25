Vote for your High Street hero in Derry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The people of Derry are being urged to support their favourite independent retailers by voting for them in this year’s High Street Hero Awards.

Whether your High Street Hero is your favourite butcher, baker, or barista, they will all be celebrated in this showcase of the brilliant work of independent retailers.

The Awards are the perfect opportunity to recognise the independent retailers who are going above and beyond to serve the community and ensure that the local high street is still a thriving place to shop and socialise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Votes can be cast across 12 different categories with shoppers and customers asked to name their favourite convenience store, deli, butcher, and off licence, among others. The retailer who receives the most votes will also be named Overall Independent Retailer of The Year.

Mayor of Derry City & Strabane Lilian Seenoi-Barr with Glyn Roberts, Retail NI CEO

A record 12,000 votes were cast last year to determine who was crowned Northern Ireland’s retail elite. The Co Antrim town of Ballymoney was named High Street of The Year for 2023 in a tight race with Belfast’s Shankill Road and Newtownards.

Voting for this year’s Awards is now open and will close at the end of July. Go to https://retailni.com/High-Street-Heroes to cast yours.

Speaking about this year's High Street Heroes in Derry, Glyn Roberts, Retail NI Chief Executive, said: “Independent retail is the lifeblood of communities right across Northern Ireland and our annual High Street Heroes NI campaign represents the biggest celebration of our thriving local retail sector. Our awards are different - they are a public vote, with no judges and it is local consumers deciding who wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a massive celebration of the individual businesses who are the beating heart of towns and cities like Derry-Londonderry, and this is your opportunity to make sure your favourite local business is included.

“Whether it’s a local butcher that’s a cut above the rest,or fashion retailer with exceptional style, it’s time to vote for your favourite now.”

The hugely successful High Street Hero NI Awards is a joint initiative powered by Retail NI and supported National Lottery operator Allwyn, SSE Airtricity and Roam Local NI.

Commenting on this year’s High Street Heroes, Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin said: “Our high streets are the lifeblood of local economies, driving prosperity and economic growth in towns and cities across Northern Ireland and providing a much needed source of local employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After the shocks of recent years, it is only right that we recognise the extraordinary resilience of businesses on our high streets as engines of the economy. I would encourage everyone to have their say through the High Street Hero awards and ensure that we can celebrate these businesses, both here in Derry and across the North.”