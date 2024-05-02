Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The City of Jazz and Big Band Festival has kicked off, with a fabulous live launch event in the Guildhall on Thursday showcasing an array of homegrown talent.

This is just the first night of the Jazz Festival. The festival is hosting 450 artists across 72 venues, and you will struggle to be bored this weekend.

