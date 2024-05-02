Watch: The first acts of Derry's amazing Jazz festival
Watch some of the highlights from the launch of Derry’s Jazz festival 2024, with Paul McIntyre Quartet and special guests.
The City of Jazz and Big Band Festival has kicked off, with a fabulous live launch event in the Guildhall on Thursday showcasing an array of homegrown talent.
This is just the first night of the Jazz Festival. The festival is hosting 450 artists across 72 venues, and you will struggle to be bored this weekend.
Keep an eye here for more highlights from the Jazz Festival.
