Young autistic filmmaker calls action

By Damien Ward
Contributor
Published 4th Sep 2025, 10:31 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 12:52 BST
Who needs Spielberg? When Derry has its own answer.

David Michael Harkin, who was diagnosed as an autistic young person last year, is 14 years old.

David is not letting his ASD diagnosis define him.

He wants to show how young autistic minds are so creative. So, David has channelled his creativity and used his unique, divergent thinking to make a short film called 'The Charity Case'.

Director David Michael Harkinplaceholder image
Director David Michael Harkin

The film is now wrapped with some local screenings being lined up in the near future.

It was shot this summer where young David directed local actors, including Ciaran Keogh, Louise Flello, Ciaran Paterson, James McLaughlin, Patrick Farren and Kyle Martin.

It's a great showcase of talent, but more importantly, of inclusion.

