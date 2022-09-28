Carndonagh Fair Day.

The first ‘introductory session’ of the new project will be led by Jennifer from 7-9pm on Thursday 29 September – and is part of a wider series of ‘eight free storytelling nights’ taking place in the Men’s Shed Carn premises on the Moville Road during the autumn & winter months.

Clonmany-based Jennifer (a founding member of Clonmany Genealogy and website www.IrishAncestral.com) has over 25 years’ experience in all areas of Irish family history & heritage – including as editor of four novels on the Irish social history of the 1800s, being commissioned by Donegal County Council & RTÉ for various historical projects & programmes, and as a keynote speaker at a number of genealogy conferences in Ireland, the UK & US.

Jennifer says it is important for members of the rural community to attend the first introductory evening taking place this week as the wider themes for the remaining seven storytelling sessions will be discussed and agreed upon by the attendees on the night – for example, on the history of the ‘Fair Days’, Carndonagh Mart or the annual Inishowen Agricultural Show.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be a part of this storytelling project in the Men’s Shed Carn” she said.

“With farming being one of the most integral parts of rural life in Inishowen from the earliest of times, right up to the present day, there are few people who do not have a family farming story.

“Indeed, I’ve always been interested in rural life and the history of the land – particularly over the past two hundred years. The majority of my own Inishowen ancestors have been farmers, so there has always been a connection to the land that has inspired me to find out more about how they lived and worked their farms. Even our patchwork system of fields has a tale to tell, and this is one of the things that I will be exploring in this series of talks & storytelling sessions in the Men’s Shed.

“I’m also really looking forward to sharing old photographs, stories, and information on the evolution of farming in Inishowen and the major role it has played in all of our family histories.

“I’d therefore encourage as many people as possible from the rural community to come along to this week’s introductory session when we’ll also be discussing and agreeing upon the diverse themes for our subsequent storytelling nights.”

Deborah Shiels, Project Co-ordinator of the new farming history project in the Men’s Shed Carn added: "We've already had a great response to our new project – including from a number of older members of our community who have been in touch to say that they’re really looking forward to participating in the storytelling nights!