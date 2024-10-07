31% increase in total students at Magee in Derry between 2021-22 and 2023-24

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The total number of students at Magee rose by 31 per cent from 4,060 to 5,335 between 2021-22 and 2023-24, according to the university’s own figures.

During the same time the number of students at Ulster University’s Belfast campus dropped by 4 per cent from 16,270 to 15,640 but remained three times as many as the total in Derry.

The number of students at Coleraine rose by 2 per cent from 3030 to 3090 over the three years.

There were significant increases at UU's English campuses.

Birmingham's total student numbers rose by 176 per cent from 1,725 to 4,755.

At London the cohort rose by 39 per cent from 2,595 to 3,605.

Distance learners rose by five per cent from 1,970 to 2,070. This included the College of Medicine and Dentistry in Birmingham.

Over the three years the total number of students across all campuses of UU rose by 16 per cent from 29,650 in 2021-22 to 34,505 in 2023-24.

Foyle SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin asked the Minister for the Economy Conor Murphy to detail the number of students enrolled at each UU campus in each of the last three academic years, including the 2024-25 academic year.

She also asked for a breakdown of the courses that received an increase in student numbers as a result of the 350 additional student places announced in July 2024.

Mr. Murphy provided the figures for 2021-22 to 2023-24.

However, he explained: “As the enrolment process for academic year 2024/25 has not yet fully completed, information regarding courses, including those that received an increase in student numbers because of the additional student places, has not yet been compiled.”