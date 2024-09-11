Murphy promises to ‘drive progress’ towards 10,000 student target at Magee after receiving Taskforce report

Economy Minister Conor Murphy has promised to ‘drive progress’ towards a target of 10,000 students in Derry after receiving the interim report of the Magee Taskforce.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He described increasing Derry’s student population as a key driver for economic development in the North West.

The interim report of the Magee Taskforce has estimated 10,000 students in Derry could be achieved by 2032 but only with significant investment delivered at maximum pace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It estimates £700million is needed for new teaching blocks, research space and student accommodation.

Magee College

However, the campus is expected to reach 6,500 students in around two years and, following additional funding announced by the Minister, is expected to grow to 7,000 students in 2028.

Mr. Murphy said: “Increasing Derry’s student population is a key driver for economic development in the North West. There has long been an aspiration to expand Magee.

"We now have the basis of a plan, developed by and with local people, to actually deliver expansion. The Taskforce has set out exactly what is needed from various partners, including my Department. We will now work together to finalise a delivery plan and drive progress towards the 10,000 target.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University, Professor Paul Bartholomew welcomed the report.

“Prior to the formation of the Taskforce, the University expressed its intention to expand to 6,500 students, arriving at that ceiling due to constraints within the operating environment, so we thank the Taskforce for the time spent exploring the changes that would be necessary to expand to 10,000.

“We also acknowledge the Minister’s recent commitment of funds that have already made a difference to the operating environment allowing us to revise our plans to expand to 7,000 students,” said Prof. Bartholomew.

The leading educationalist said the commitment of further funding would allow it to proceed towards the 10,000 target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Further changes in the operating environment will allow us to go further still. We will continue to work together – at pace - with the Taskforce, the Minister, the Department, and all of the stakeholders outlined within the Interim Report to successfully enact expansion of the campus, the curricula and the number of students.

“There is much still to be done – the report brings to the fore a clear picture of the challenges to overcome and crucially, the way forward to unlock those challenges, but it is greatly encouraging to see support galvanised to maximise the potential of this campus and the economic, social, cultural, civic and research benefits that it will in turn deliver for the region.

“We remain completely committed to growth at our campus in Derry~Londonderry, in line with our strategic commitment for better regional balance,” declared Prof. Bartholomew.

Meanwhile, Mr. Murphy has also announced his intention to offer greater financial support for graduate entry medical students from 2025/26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the 2025/26 academic year, the Minister intends for students at the Graduate Entry Medical School (GEMS) at Magee to be able to access a Government loan for tuition fees.

The Minister said: "To date students at the GEMS have been unable to obtain a Government loan to cover the cost of their tuition. This has been a barrier for people taking up places. Offering them this loan will attract more students to Magee and produce much-needed medical professionals for our health service."