80% of Gaelscoil na Daróige community ‘wheel or walk’

“The significant increase in enrolment has seen an increase in traffic,” explained principal, Fiachra Ó Donghaile. “We are always looking at creative ways of reducing this to the benefit of the pupils and the wider community.”

During the sustainable travel drive a massive effort was made by the entire school community to choose a greener way of getting to the Ballymagroarty Irish school.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is incredible considering the lack of active travel infrastructure in the area.

“Active travel brings many benefits to the children. It is good for the heart and the mind.”

Fiachra explained that Gaelscoil na Daróige used the Big Walk and Wheel to open their new green bike Shelter.

“Space is at a premium at Gaelscoil na Daróige, we are making optimum use of space by providing a bike shelter that doubles up as a pollinator friendly wildflower box.