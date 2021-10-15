A ‘special day’ as Charlie finally makes his First Communion in Derry

The Primary 4 pupil was unable to make his Communion with the rest of his class on the original date but thankfully, Fr. Gerard Mongan was able to accommodate Charlie and his family at a very special Mass surrounded by his teacher, principal and classmates.

Commenting after the event, Mr Shaun McLaughlin, principal of Greenhaw Primary School said: ‘This was a very special day for Charlie and his family and it was great for his classmates to get the chance to celebrate with him. I’m sure Charlie will never forget this day!’