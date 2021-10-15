A ‘special day’ as Charlie finally makes his First Communion in Derry

A very proud young Charlie Carton, a pupil at Greenhaw Primary and Nursery school, made his First Holy Communion at St. Brigid’s Church Carnhill on Tuesday last.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 15th October 2021, 2:09 pm
CHARLIE GETS HIS DAY!. . . . Greenhaw Primary Schoolâ€TMs Charlie Carton pictured on the occasion of his First Holy Communion at St. Brigidâ€TMs Church, Carnhill on Tuesday morning with his fellow pupils. Charlie wasnâ€TMt able to receive the Sacrament with his school mates in early September but the school pulled out all the stops to see he got his â€ ̃Big Dayâ€TM. Included in photo are Ms. McGrellis, class teacher and Fr. Gerard Mongan. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The Primary 4 pupil was unable to make his Communion with the rest of his class on the original date but thankfully, Fr. Gerard Mongan was able to accommodate Charlie and his family at a very special Mass surrounded by his teacher, principal and classmates.

Commenting after the event, Mr Shaun McLaughlin, principal of Greenhaw Primary School said: ‘This was a very special day for Charlie and his family and it was great for his classmates to get the chance to celebrate with him. I’m sure Charlie will never forget this day!’

Charlie Carton pictured on the occasion of his First Holy Communion at St. Brigidâ€TMs Church, Carnhill on Tuesday morning last with Fr. Gerard Mongan. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
A very proud young Charlie Carton pictured on the occasion of his First Holy Communion at St. Brigidâ€TMs Church, Carnhill on Tuesday morning last with Mr. Sean McLaughlin (Principal) and Ms. McGrellis (class teacher).
Derry