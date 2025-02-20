In the Magee Taskforce’s plan, there was a commitment to significantly bolster the Ulster University’s community engagement as it expands its campus and enrolment. The University have responded with an invitation, a commitment, and structures for the local community to actively participates in and benefit from expansion, while jointly managing any challenges.

This comes from the clear demand, in engagements facilitated by the Glen Development Initiative and directly from residents in evidence to the Taskforce, that “expansion needs to be successful for the University and for its neighbours”.

Expansion comes with the construction of new academic buildings, public realm, and student accommodation to serve the increase in student enrolment. It promises to transform the City and District, a region historically underserved.

Expansion will provide significant economic benefits, creating more jobs, supporting local businesses, contributing to the city’s cultural and academic development and a boost to our international profile.

Neighbours want their lived experiences and concerns to be understood, the cherished community character of the area preserved and promises fulfilled from a raft of public agencies.

Congestion, careless parking, and irresponsibility from some developers snapping up small family homes and converting them to Homes of Multiple Occupancy, sometimes without Planning Consent, are real life experiences which persistently negatively impact a settled community in their family homes.

Neighbours support expansion but they want and they deserve balance.

Taskforce members are very sympathetic to this. Some are amongst the nearest neighbours to the campus; some have families directly impacted by the irresponsibility of others.

The plans the Taskforce have presented will largely see the centre of gravity of the University campus shift towards the Foyle and towards the City Centre. A large site has been secured on Queens Quay, the City Deal funded projects will be by Queens Quay roundabout and opposite the Council’s offices for which the University and Council have agreed a future purchase.

In 1997, the last time the Government offered a large increase in the number of university student places, the response to the student housing need was met by the Housing Executive providing grants for the redevelopment of residential properties around Queens University into HMOs.

For Derry, the University will develop out its Duncreggan Road site with student accommodation and a call to action and a prospectus for developers to build purpose-built student accommodation units (PBSAs), preferably towards the River and the City Centre where there is space, public transport and other services and elsewhere in the City, not just on the edges of the campus off Northland Road.

We asked the Infrastructure Minister to issue the ‘direction’ which provides our Council with the planning tools needed to better manager HMO applications, and to their credit, Councillors have unanimously instructed Planning Officers to bring applications before the elected representatives in circumstances where areas which already have HMOs present.

The Taskforce won’t be providing letters of support for HMO applications.

With c60% of students currently commuting to the campus, there are asks of Translink and others to provide better services, the University already manages additional overflow parking and existing parking, which is already cheap, is free after 5pm. They also write to and remind students and staff to use other forms of transport but, if not, to park responsibly and working with the PSNI, Community Safety Wardens and others have provided direct lines of communication to report and get a response to parking and other issues.

When I left the CEO role at City Centre Initiative 17 years ago, there was already agreement in place that there would be the option for residents in some streets to secure a residents parking scheme. After probably 20 years of consideration, it’s well beyond the time that these options were finally provided.

There are other works in progress including working on improving planning policies to address concerns about traffic and student integration, accommodation units are being secured including in the Waterside to add to the 830 units already managed by the University, a Community Benefit Framework designed and informed by a Stakeholder Forum established, a funded Widening Participation plan as well as the now established University and Community Forum.

The community’s voice has been heard. It is not just words and commitments, actions are underway.

Undoubtedly it won’t be perfect, but every effort is, and will be, made to make it work and we can enjoy the shared benefit of an expanded campus sitting comfortably and in balance with its neighbours.

