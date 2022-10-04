Advertorial: Demand for accounting graduates from Ulster University Magee outstrips supply

The course offers full exemption from the Chartered Accountants Ireland CAP2 exams. In addition, the course provides students with exposure to analytics tools and techniques.

Prospective students have a range of scholarship opportunities available through various local professional services firms.

Inspired Corporate Advisory offer MSc students the chance to gain a lucrative scholarship which can cover university fees, work experience, and a potential graduate professional training contract. Other local accountancy practices and businesses across the North West provide sponsorship to students in the form of a contribution towards fees.

Claire Scott McAteer, Course Director for Accounting, Ulster University Magee. (Photo: Herbie Barr)

Claire Scott McAteer, Course Director for Accounting, said: “While graduates from our accounting and business degrees are already in very high demand, this course offers further options to current and new students to step ahead in their professional accountancy training. Many local and national professional services firms and businesses have voiced their desire to have a pipeline of students graduating with an MSc International Accounting with Analytics which further increases the competitiveness to hire our graduates.”

Emine McGonagle, a current student from Donegal said: “By doing the MSc I will only have two more exams to complete to become a Chartered Accountant. The help and support offered by the lecturers at Magee has helped me obtain my Chartered Accountants Ireland training contract with Grant Thornton."

Emine added: “Having studied accounting at Magee since leaving school, I am now very excited to be able to step straight into my graduate training contract with Grant Thornton, Dublin, at a time when I will be earning a good salary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad