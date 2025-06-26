'Appalling': Derry primary school evacuated due to suspect device security alert on last week of term

By Brendan McDaid & Jack Tibbetts
Published 26th Jun 2025, 13:15 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 14:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Those behind a suspect device which forced the evacuation of a Derry primary school on its final week of term as well as a number of homes have been condemned as “reckless”.

Police in Derry confirmed they were still dealing with a security alert on Trench Road in the Waterside as of Thursday afternoon, and that pupils and staff were evacuated from the school.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A public safety operation is underway following the discovery of a suspicious device, reported to police at approximately 11.20am today, Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There is a cordon in place at Knockwellan Park, and a number of homes in the area have been impacted. Sacred Heart Primary School has been evacuated as part of the public safety operation."

Police stationed outside the primary school during the security alert.placeholder image
Police stationed outside the primary school during the security alert.

PSNI Chief Inspector Pearce said: "We understand the disruption and inconvenience this is causing, in particular for the school community and all parents and residents affected.

"We want to reassure everyone we are working our way through this situation as quickly as possible and appreciate the co-operation and patience from the school community and the public as we do so.”

A local community centre was opened to accommodate those evacuated during the operation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Condemning those behind the device, Sinn Féin Councillor for the area Christopher Jackson said:

Police at the cordon during the security alert on Thursday.placeholder image
Police at the cordon during the security alert on Thursday.

“It is appalling that young children have had to be evacuated from Sacred Heart Primary School in Trench Road today after a suspect device was left at the premises.

“Those behind such reckless actions have caused a great deal of distress, disruption and concern to young children who should have been enjoying a day preparing for their summer break.”

Colr. Jackson said the wider community was shocked as he praised those who have rallied to help the school and wider community over the course of Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There is widespread disgust within the community in Top of the Hill who want to see an end to this sort of mindless disruption and fear,” he said.

“While condemning those responsible I also want to applaud the local community who have rallied round the school and particularly the local community centre An Chroí which accommodated children until the their parents could collect them.”

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice