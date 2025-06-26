Those behind a suspect device which forced the evacuation of a Derry primary school on its final week of term as well as a number of homes have been condemned as “reckless”.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Derry confirmed they were still dealing with a security alert on Trench Road in the Waterside as of Thursday afternoon, and that pupils and staff were evacuated from the school.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A public safety operation is underway following the discovery of a suspicious device, reported to police at approximately 11.20am today, Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a cordon in place at Knockwellan Park, and a number of homes in the area have been impacted. Sacred Heart Primary School has been evacuated as part of the public safety operation."

Police stationed outside the primary school during the security alert.

PSNI Chief Inspector Pearce said: "We understand the disruption and inconvenience this is causing, in particular for the school community and all parents and residents affected.

"We want to reassure everyone we are working our way through this situation as quickly as possible and appreciate the co-operation and patience from the school community and the public as we do so.”

A local community centre was opened to accommodate those evacuated during the operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Condemning those behind the device, Sinn Féin Councillor for the area Christopher Jackson said:

Police at the cordon during the security alert on Thursday.

“It is appalling that young children have had to be evacuated from Sacred Heart Primary School in Trench Road today after a suspect device was left at the premises.

“Those behind such reckless actions have caused a great deal of distress, disruption and concern to young children who should have been enjoying a day preparing for their summer break.”

Colr. Jackson said the wider community was shocked as he praised those who have rallied to help the school and wider community over the course of Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is widespread disgust within the community in Top of the Hill who want to see an end to this sort of mindless disruption and fear,” he said.

“While condemning those responsible I also want to applaud the local community who have rallied round the school and particularly the local community centre An Chroí which accommodated children until the their parents could collect them.”