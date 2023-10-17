Atlantic Futures: Four leading Irish universities connecting for impact in the west

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ‘Atlantic Futures’ project is a new cross-border initiative that combines the research capabilities of University of Galway, UU, University of Limerick and Atlantic Technological University - who have been jointly tasked with exploring and understanding the challenges to progress in the west of the island.

Researchers from all four universities joined with leaders from industry and society at the recent ‘Connecting For Impact’ event at University of Galway, to discuss how their research could help unlock the full potential of the region in the years to come.

“We want Atlantic Futures to be recognised internationally for understanding what drives economic, social and cultural aspects of life here, on the edge of Europe.” explained Prof. Jim Livesey, Vice President of Innovation & Research at University of Galway.

Liam Maguire, Pro Vice Chancellor of University of Ulster, Patrica Logue, Mayor of Derry & Strabane, Louise Callinan, Head of Research at Higher Education Authority and Malachy O’Neill, Director of Regional Engagement, University of Ulster at the launch in University of Galway

“We are examining a wide range of critical areas including female entrepreneurship, business scaling, rural business challenges, mental health support for young people and freight connectivity.

"The insights it uncovers will be invaluable in helping shape the future of not only this region, but others like it across Europe and beyond.”

Atlantic Futures aims to become a new all-island resource providing insight to future decision and policy-makers, both north and south of the border, on salient issues deemed critical to progress in towns and cities, including Derry.

The project is being funded by the Higher Education Authority as part of the Irish Government’s North South Research Programme, who have pledged €4 million to the endeavour.

Dr. Louise Callinan, Head of Research and Research Policy at the Higher Education Authority commented: “The objective of the North South Research Programme is to deepen the links between higher education institutions, researchers, and research communities on the island delivering sustainable all island approaches to research and innovation.

"The Atlantic Futures project leverages the complementary research strengths of the partner institutions within the North West corridor of the island, harnessing the social capital of the region to address shared challenges and drive transformation”.

The ambitious new project is also a true cross-border one, bringing together academic heavyweights on both sides of the border to understand and address challenges across the entire region as a whole.

“Atlantic Futures is a key enabler in the burgeoning research ecology within the Atlantic Innovation Corridor,” explained Prof. Malachy O’Neill, Director of Regional Engagement at University of Ulster.

“The energy and expertise of all the partners, including Ulster University, across several new research streams, that combines both community and industry collaboration, provides a unique platform for transformation and advancement in a number of areas of mutual importance to towns and areas all across the North and West of Ireland.”

Atlantic Futures have just released a new video which outlines the vision for the project and what it aims to achieve over the next four years.