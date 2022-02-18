Blue Plaque to be unveiled in honour of Redmond Friel

Redmond Friel, upon his retirement as principal of Waterside Boys' Primary School in June 1972, being presented with a gold watch by his successor Leo Day, at a function in the Castle Inn, Greencastle. Included, from left, are Kathleen Reid, vice-principal, Mr. J.D. Armstrong, management committee, Rev. J. Harkin, management committee, and Mrs. Sadie Friel.

Mr. Friel was an outstanding church musician, choral conductor and inspired arranger of Irish traditional melodies.

His interest and love of Irish music spanned over 65 years and when he died aged 72 in 1979, he left behind a musical legacy, which is unsurpassed.

Born in February 1907 in Duke Street, to parents Michael Friel and his wife Sarah Donaghey; from a very early age he was introduced by his parents to Irish traditional music. Educated at Waterside P.S. (now Chapel Road), by the time Redmond had reached his teenage years, he could play the piano, cello, organ, clarinet and was a member of Waterside Brass and Reed Youth Band.

He showed great promise as a composer and won several winning prizes at the Oireachtas for his youthful compositions. To further his musical talents, Redmond was privately tutored in Belfast by composer, Norman Hay, a lecturer at Queen’s University. Redmond came to the notice of Hamilton Harty from whom he received much encouragement. Choosing a career in education, he left Ireland to travel to London. There he gained a teacher’s diploma with credits in music and mathematics, but decided to return to Derry where he was appointed assistant teacher at the school where he had once been a pupil. His 44 year association with Waterside Boys’ PS saw him appointed as Principal in 1960 until his final retirement in June 1972

During the following years, Redmond gained the reputation as a choirmaster, organist, outstanding composer, arranger and adjudicator, as well as being an excellent teacher to his pupils at Waterside. He also was a part time teacher of music at St. Columb’s College. Among his pupils were composer Kevin O’Connell, songwriter Paul Brady, musician Phil Coulter, ex-RTÉ Head of Music, Cathal McCabe and Sean Doran, former director of English National Opera.

As a choirmaster he had associations with several local choirs and as conductor of the GPO Choir in the town, he was able to make several BBC radio broadcasts. The Foyle Singers performed many of Redmond’s arrangements of Irish Songs. From 1930-1975, he was organist and choirmaster at Waterside’s St. Columb’s Church. Friel was an outstanding composer. His compositions included large and varied orchestral pieces, works for orchestra and voices, chamber music, church, choral, film and incidental music.

Throughout the island of Ireland his reputation as an arranger was widespread, and his orchestration of traditional Irish melodies for orchestra and choirs led to another engagement with BBC, when his arrangements were then broadcast on the popular ‘Irish Rhythms’ radio programme. Redmond also worked with many Irish traditional musicians, including Sean O’Boyle of Armagh.

Redmond became known for his talents as an adjudicator at music festivals throughout Ireland; in Donegal, in Dublin, in Sligo and Cork. Closer to home, he was a founder member of the NW Music Society and the NW Arts Festival, and served for over 20 years on the executive committee of the Feis Doire Colmcille. He composed a ‘Choral Scena’ for its 1977 jubilee celebrations.

Sadly, Redmond Friel died on December 5, 1979. His ‘Mass for Columb’ composed for the centenary celebrations of St. Columb’s College six months earlier, was performed at his funeral in St. Columb’s where he had been organist and choirmaster for so many years. He is buried in the Altnagelvin new Cemetery, Derry. The man who was a school principal, organist, choirmaster, outstanding composer, arranger and adjudicator, is remembered by his former pupil at St. Columb’s retired Head of Music at RTÉ, Cathal McCabe who said of his music teacher, ‘He was an awful nice man’.