Bunscoil Cholmcille’s plans for a new hall move a step closer with planning application
Bunscoil Cholmcille’s plans to build a brand new multi-purpose hall in Steelstown has moved a step closer to fruition with the submission of a formal planning application.
Earlier this year the school was given approval to proceed with a new hall.
This week a formal application has been lodged to allow for the removal of temporary accommodation and development of the hall.
The application is for the ‘removal of existing modular buildings and construction of new multi purpose hall/servery and administration block including ancillary spaces and pupil toilets’.
