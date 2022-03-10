Construction work starts at new Ardnashee School and College

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen with pupils from Ardnashee School and College at the sod cutting ceremony for the new £34 million school on the former Foyle College site at Northland Road.

The new build single storey school at Northland Road will provide modern accommodation for a total of 275 nursery, primary, post primary and post 16 pupils.

Speaking on the site of the new school on Thursday morning, the Minister praised the work of the school, the Education Authority and contractors for getting the project to the construction stage.

She said: “I am so pleased that construction of this long awaited new school is now on the ground. This is a momentous day for parents, pupils, teachers and school staff as well as the wider local community.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Once completed, the new school will provide state-of-the-art facilities for some of our most vulnerable children and for that reason is even more important and very much deserved.

“I am confident that the fabulous facilities at Ardnashee will be of real benefit to the whole community for many years to come. I wish all the pupils, staff and school management every success as you embark on this new chapter.”

Abigail McConville, Locality Programme Manager with Major Capital Delivery Service at the Education Authority, said: “The Education Authority is delighted to be part of this project which has seen the very best in collaboration across a range of stakeholders, with the school community always central to the process.

“Ardnashee School and College will be a model for effective teaching and learning, providing a dynamic and exciting educational environment where pupils develop a love of learning and the skills they need for the future.”