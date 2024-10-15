Consultancy team for Holy Child improvements to be appointed this financial year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An integrated consultancy team (ICT) will be appointed before the end of this financial year to carry out school enhancements at the Holy Child Primary School.

Education Minister Paul Givan said the tender process to appoint an ICT has already begun.

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy, a former teacher and a member of the Board of Governors at the Creggan School, asked the Minister of Education for an update on funding for its long-awaited school enhancement programme (SEP).

“I have made funding available to progress the SEP project for Holy Child Primary School through the design stages to pre-tender stage.

Holy Child Primary School

“A decision to release to tender will be taken on a case-by-case basis, dependent on budget availability at that time. I will continue to make the case for additional capital funding for Education through the Executive,” said the minister.

Mr. Delargy referred to the urgent need for improved accommodation at the Central Drive school.

"The board of governors condemned several huts this summer and previously because of black mould. Many of your colleagues touched on the point about how quickly the Education Authority (EA) reacts to that. If you could provide me with any more detail on that, I would greatly appreciate it,” he said.

Mr. Givan confirmed progress on the SEP is imminent.

"The tender process to appoint an integrated consultancy team (ICT) has begun. That team will take the project through its design and construction phases. The ICT will be appointed before the end of the financial year,” he declared.