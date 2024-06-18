Delargy shows MLAs photos of black mould in Derry classrooms as he blasts ‘unacceptable conditions’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pádraig Delargy held up photographs of black mould in classrooms in Derry in Stormont on Tuesday as he called for greater investment in the schools estate in the city.

Mr. Delargy said maintenance at many local schools is a ‘constant issue’ because many ‘simply cannot get, and are not getting, the capital funding that they require to make sure that they are fit for purpose and safe for pupils’.

"I recently visited many schools in Derry that are in these conditions: children are being taught in Portakabins that are cold, have black mould and are in an extremely poor condition,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former primary school teacher held up large blown-up photographs of dilapidated school buildings at various unnamed schools.

Pádraig Delargy holding up photographs of dilapidated schools in Derry in Stormont on Tuesday as he called for greater investment in the schools estate in the city.

“It is not acceptable, in 2024, for any child to be taught in conditions that look like those in the photo that I am holding up. Children are being taught in schools that have black mould on the ceiling.

“That is an extreme health risk for those children and is not acceptable at all. There are also schools with Portakabins that look like the ones in this photo and are simply not being maintained by the Education Authority.

“I brought these photos in, because, if children in our communities, in our constituencies, see that every day when they go to school, it is very important that the people in here, who make the decisions, see photos of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad