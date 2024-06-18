Delargy shows MLAs photos of black mould in Derry classrooms as he blasts ‘unacceptable conditions’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mr. Delargy said maintenance at many local schools is a ‘constant issue’ because many ‘simply cannot get, and are not getting, the capital funding that they require to make sure that they are fit for purpose and safe for pupils’.
"I recently visited many schools in Derry that are in these conditions: children are being taught in Portakabins that are cold, have black mould and are in an extremely poor condition,” he said.
The former primary school teacher held up large blown-up photographs of dilapidated school buildings at various unnamed schools.
“It is not acceptable, in 2024, for any child to be taught in conditions that look like those in the photo that I am holding up. Children are being taught in schools that have black mould on the ceiling.
“That is an extreme health risk for those children and is not acceptable at all. There are also schools with Portakabins that look like the ones in this photo and are simply not being maintained by the Education Authority.
“I brought these photos in, because, if children in our communities, in our constituencies, see that every day when they go to school, it is very important that the people in here, who make the decisions, see photos of it.
“There are also conditions such as those that you can see in this photo. It is simply not acceptable that children go into school every day to conditions like those in the photos,” he declared.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.