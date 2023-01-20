Peter Canavan, EA’s Head of Pupil Admissions and Financial Support, said: “We are delighted that over 31,400 or 72% of applications have been received for a pre-school or primary school place for September 2023; however, we are concerned that 28% of applications are still outstanding.”

Peter added “We want to ensure parents and guardians of all eligible children are aware of the deadline for receipt of applications of Friday 27 January at 12 noon and ensure that children are in the position of being considered for a place by the school of their choice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents can apply now via EA Connect, EA’s new unified customer portal which will host a number of important EA services, and is the home of the new pre-school and primary school online applications: https://connect.eani.org.uk/parent

The deadline is January 27.

Parents are advised that as this is a new system, they will be required to register a new account before beginning an application.

EA strongly urge all parents and guardians who haven’t already done so, to apply for a place ahead of the deadline. There is also an extensive list of guidance and resources available on the EA website to help parents through the application process: www.eani.org.uk/admissions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents can contact the EA Admissions Helpdesk on 028 9598 5595 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for further help and support.