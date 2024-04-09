Delargy hails Oakgrove primary for 'breaking down barriers and divisions’ in shared future debate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr. Delargy praised the Waterside primary in a debate on a Private Members’ motion from Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw that called for a ‘strategic framework for a shared future’ to be brought forward to deliver ‘public-sector reform’ and ‘tackle the costs of division within society’ in the North.

“As a former teacher, most of my experience prior to coming here was in the education sector. I was privileged to teach in an integrated school — Oakgrove Integrated Primary School in Derry — and see its huge benefits to the community and how it worked practically, on a day-to-day basis, at breaking down barriers and divisions. That is very positive,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sinn Féin MLA spoke of efforts to break down communal divides in the Bogside, Brandywell, Bishop Street and Fountain areas of Derry.

Pádraig Delargy.

"I come from an Urban Villages area: the Moor in Derry. There has been positive development there. In the Fountain, we have seen the New Gate Arts and Culture Centre, and we have seen the redevelopment of the city centre and the city walls.

"In the areas that I come from, we have seen the redevelopment of Meenan Square and of Central Drive in Creggan. One of the biggest things that has happened as a result of Urban Villages, which we need to continue bringing into other communities, is that, by tackling sectarianism and intolerance, we have managed to tackle some of the economic disparity across the North.

"Looking at the whole socio-economic piece around that is fundamental. I recognise and welcome that that is very much part of the motion,” he declared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin, backing the motion, said: “The old divisions no longer hold as true as they once did, and we can all see that our society is changing around us.