Oakgrove pupils help sow the seeds of biodiversity
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Acorn Farm is an ambitious environmental project which will create a unique urban growing space within the city, to encourage more sustainable approaches to producing food.
The budding gardeners had the opportunity to learn how to properly plant apple trees, and also more about their important role in enhancing biodiversity and producing locally grown food.
The trees were donated by the Life Tree Project, which is a joint initiative between Council and the Public Health Agency, focused on improving air quality and health & wellbeing in the region.
Sustainable Food Coordinator with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Allan Bogle, said the Acorn Farm would become an important ‘living classroom’ for local schools. “Acorn Farm is committed to sustainable horticulture and educational outreach. Once it’s built, we look forward to welcoming pupils from across the City and District to the farm. The new orchard will not only serve as a source of fresh fruit but also as a living classroom where students can learn about the importance of local, seasonal food.”
Principal of Oakgrove Primary School, Mrs Donaghey, said the tree planting event had been a fun and educational experience.
"We were thrilled to help plant the Acorn Farm orchard,” she declared. “Planting apple trees not only enhances the local environment but also provides a hands-on learning opportunity for our students to understand the importance of environmental conservation."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.