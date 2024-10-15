Derry and Strabane councillors question school selection process to programme to reduce educational disadvantage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City and Strabane council members have questioned the school selection process for a new programme to reduce educational disadvantage.

At a Health and Community Committee meeting on Thursday, October 10, members received a deputation from representatives of RAISE, a proposed programme which will take a community-wide approach to tackling disadvantage.

RAISE’s Director of Raising Aspirations, Peter Hutchinson, explained that the programme had received around £17 million in Shared Island Investment funding for the next two to three years, with “potential for further investment should it prove to be successful”.

Mr Hutchinson added: “The whole intent of the programme is to go in the areas of potential disadvantage or deprivation, working with young people and with the range of partners to raise aspirations, raise outcomes and improve educational disadvantage.

“Many young people come into our schools with different challenges; they might come to school hungry or tired or they might come to school from a difficult home life or a difficult community setting, and therefore we need to think more about the holistic needs of the child.

“RAISE takes a whole-community, place-based approach whereby we go beyond the school gate working with other partners. Therefore we need to look at wider societal community factors to improve outcomes.”

Mr Hutchinson said he and his team had shortlisted a number of areas of deprivation, using metrics such as GCSE attainment, attendance rates, and free school meal rates, as well as wider indicators like income depreciation and health and disability.

This information was then used to form localities, or 'Strategic Output Areas' (SOA) for targeted investment, with postcode area Altnagelvin 1 identified as the district’s area of greatest need.

“Other localities have been shortlisted to try and create a quantum of interest or effort that include Carnhill, Creggan, Culmore, and Shantallow,” he added.

“And as we start this engagement and co -design process we're open to discussions with communities.”

Mr Hutchinson highlighted a number of schools that serve SOAs, such as Lumen Christi College, Good Shepherd Primary School, and the Model Primary School.

“If we talk to a community and they say, 'you've forgotten about this area' or 'Ttis doesn't make sense' because that school or that estate or whatever it might be is not included, we'll have those flexible conversations,” he clarified.

“We are conscious about the need for flexibility in the co -design process, but at this stage we've identified schools and we're keen to have engagement with those schools, with community organisations, and with local representatives.

“This is not a guarantee of funding in any way of these schools. This is just to start the conversation.”

Sinn Féin councillor Paul Boggs said: “There are grammar schools that are on there that don't have the same issues as schools that are omitted from the scheme at present.

“I know that it covers particular areas, but parts of Strabane are the most deprived areas right across the North and they aren't on this at all.

“I don't understand how we can develop a scheme that is going to spend [£17 million] over three years and a huge number of schools, in a very socially deprived area, aren't included.”

Mr. Hutchinson said the shortlisting process was designed to identify localities where 'young people live'.