Derry MLA launches childcare costs survey

The Derry MLA said: “I have received lots of complaints from parents in Derry about the lack of affordable childcare. This is having a terrible impact on parents’ ability to work and is contributing to the serious cost of living crisis that is hitting people across Derry and the North West.

“I am asking parents to complete this survey to provide me with the information that I need to push for better childcare provision. We already know that the lack of affordable childcare is hurting parents, but I want to hear from parents about their experiences and just how badly it is affecting them.

“NI is facing a childcare crisis which is the result of years of underinvestment and neglect, as well as the significant impact of Covid-19 on the sector. Parents everywhere, but especially in Derry, are struggling to meet their childcare bill and many have been forced to change jobs or cease employment entirely to pay for this vital service. No parent should be forced to choose between caring for their children and pursuing their chosen career. If we are to rebuild the economy, we need to see significant investment in our childcare infrastructure that will benefit employers, parents and children.”

Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin.