Derry’s Aisling wins top award at Big Bang Competition in London

Aisling wowed the judges with her project, which is designed to investigate the efficiency of sunscreens in providing protection against High Energy Blue light (HEV) emitted by digital devices and UV and creating her own sunscreen to protect against the damage of HEV. The project was born from Aisling’s concern about the population’s increasing use of digital devices that emit HEV, and how few people realise that this is just as harmful as UV.

Aisling will represent the UK at the 63rd LIYSF. LIYSF is a two-week residential event held at Imperial College London, with lectures and demonstrations from leading scientists, visits to industrial sites, research centres, scientific institutions and organisations, including world class laboratories and universities.

Aisling will receive a fully funded place, which includes the full 15-day residential programme at Imperial College London, with main lectures from top scientists, specialist lectures across a raft of STEM fields and visits out across the UK to University Departments and Science Institutions.

Aisling Campbell from St Mary’s College, Derry, who was awarded with a Place at the 63rd London International Youth Science Forum 2022 at The Big Bang Competition.

Aisling’s project was one of hundreds submitted to The Big Bang Competition, an annual contest designed to recognise and reward young people’s achievements in all areas of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), as well as helping them build skills and confidence in project-based work.

Congratulating Aisling, Dr Hilary Leevers, Chief Executive of EngineeringUK, which organises The Big Bang Competition, said: “Aisling really impressed the judges with her project and congratulations to her on winning this special award.

“We received hundreds of incredible entries and the quality of the work undertaken impresses us each year. Young people have shown incredible resilience and determination during the past couple of years and the ambition, passion and enthusiasm the students show for their projects are truly inspiring.

“It certainly bodes well for the future that the scientists, engineers and inventors of tomorrow are already producing such astute and creative project work – congratulations to all those involved.”

Richard Myhill, London International Youth Science Forum Chief Executive commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Aisling as the 2022 Big Bang Winner to represent the UK at this year’s 63rd LIYSF. It is vital in these times that we offer opportunities to young people to enable them to pursue their passion in STEM.”