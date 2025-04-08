Design team appointed to improve St. Brigid’s College disabled access but economist reviewing £4.5m specialist accommodation project: Givan

St. Brigid's College

An integrated design team has now been appointed to improve disabled access at St. Brigid’s College but a business case for new £4.5m five-classroom specialist accommodation at the school is still being examined by Department of Education economists.

Education Minister Paul Givan was asked for an update on the appointment of an IDT by Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson at the Stormont Assembly on Monday.

Mr. Givan replied: “The integrated design team for the project to improve access to St Brigid's College was appointed on April 2, 2025.”

The Foyle MLA told the minister that ‘the demand on the physical resources in the school is extremely challenging’.

"For instance, when visiting the school, you see the likes of the 50-year-old toilets with no ventilation and in really bad condition; likewise, the poor condition of the changing facilities and the area for disabled parking and taxis. Can you ensure that a comprehensive approach will be taken to St Brigid's College to improve accessibility for all students?” asked the Sinn Féin MLA.

The minister said the newly appointed IDT has the relevant expertise to take forward the works needed at St Brigid's.

Mr. Givan, however, said the £4.5m specialist accommodation project was still being assessed by civil servants.

"There was a business case for the specialist provision of classrooms and associated accommodation at St Brigid's. That business case was for a five-classroom specialist provision extension at a total cost of around £4.5 million.

"That was received in November 2024, but the level of cost means that it is currently with my Department's economists for review before submission to my director of finance for consideration.

"We therefore do not have a complete timeline for the works on that particular aspect that is needed in St Brigid's, but progress is being made, and I will continue to seek to make that progress,” he remarked.

Back in 2022 the Department for Education announced the Carnhill school was to receive £22.7m for a major capital redevelopment, however, the project has since been paused due to budget constraints.

Last year Mr. Givan confirmed the college redevelopment was ranked 11th on a shortlist proposed to advance to planning under a £794m investment.