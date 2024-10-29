DuPont Maydown hosts MakeMe Visit

DuPont Maydown recently hosted a site visit for pupils of Oakgrove school as part of the MakeMe Programme, a GemX Program Initiative.

The MakeME Academy is an 18-month program designed to enable social mobility while empowering young people to make informed decisions about their future career paths and education.

The core of the program involves a company adopting a school and working closely with them for the duration of the 18-month period. In the case of DuPont Maydown, a key feature of the initiative is to provide school children with the opportunity to see many aspects of the manufacturing process at an early stage so they can make informed career decisions.

In addition to the pupils engaged directly with the programme, further school/ company links are encouraged to the benefit of the wider school group.

Pupils from Oakgrove school during their visit to DuPont Maydown

Niall McCready, Site Digital Specialist DuPont Maydown said: “Through a range of activities conducted within the school environment and on-site at participating companies, students are provided with experiential learning opportunities that add to the traditional curriculum.

“This approach promotes exemplary practices for employer-school engagement while equipping students with essential life skills and practical experiences. The program offers a diverse range of activities which complement the school curriculum while encouraging a mindset of self-belief.

“The Young people involved are encouraged to recognise the importance of their future – the ME element. For me the most important thing is that the young people get to meet and interact with people who they wouldn’t normally meet in their everyday life.”