The investment has been warmly welcomed by political and business leaders.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood praised Dublin for ‘providing significant financial support that will allow the university to deliver the first in a six-building plan to enhance student numbers and the student experience in the city’.

“This is a great day for Magee and the people of Derry. This significant investment from the Irish Government will be transformational, allowing us to grow student numbers in our city by providing additional courses and resources that will make Magee an even more attractive place to study.

Magee College

“I’m extremely proud of the work the SDLP did with then Taoiseach Micheál Martin when developing the Shared Island Unit and this is another concrete example of how it has delivered for people in the North.

"I secured the commitment for 10,000 student places at Magee during the New Decade, New Approach negotiations and this investment brings us a significant step closer to reaching that minimum target.

“Growing Magee into a properly resourced university that serves the whole North West region has been one of the defining goals in my political career.

"It has the potential to deliver so much for our city, boosting our economy, attracting jobs and investment, allowing us to keep more of our young people and finally delivering on a key objective of the civil rights movement.

“Though this investment is hugely welcome, it cannot be the end of our plans to grow Magee. This must be the beginning of the work that finally sees the long-held vision to turn it into a major university on this island become a reality and the SDLP will keep working until we achieve that goal."

Chamber President Selina Horshi said: “This is a very positive announcement from the Department of the Taoiseach. The Chamber warmly welcomed the creation of the Shared Island Fund and Shared Island Initiative and made the case strongly that these funds should be used to address long-standing regional disparities and inequalities in Derry and the North West.

"This is a significant capital investment which will support Ulster University in its ambitions to grow student numbers in our city.

“More students means greater investment, jobs, productivity, wealth and ultimately prosperity in our region. By expanding upon and upgrading Magee’s already excellent estate of labs, libraries, and study spaces, the campus will become an even more attractive option for prospective students who will come and study and live in our city.

"We look forward to construction beginning as soon as possible at the campus as we collectively seek to promote Derry and the North West as a place to invest, do business, work, and live.”

Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O’Neill said: “This investment will help to continue the redevelopment and regeneration of the North-West, growing the economy and creating better opportunities for workers, families and future generations.