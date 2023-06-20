The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris, and Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderick O’Gorman and Professor Paul Bartholomew, Ulster University Vice Chancellor on Shared Island Funding, made the announcement in Dublin on Tuesday.

It is part of an overall €56m Shared Island Fund allocation for significant cross-border investments including the major investment at Ulster University’s campus in Derry to expand higher education on both sides of the border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vast majority of Tuesday’s allocation – €44.5m in total – will go towards a new teaching and student services building at Magee.

Magee College

Funding was also announced for: construction of two new all-island bioeconomy demonstrator facilities for the agriculture and marine sectors (€7m); a new respite and therapeutic centre for children diagnosed with cancer and their families from across the island of Ireland (€2.5m); and,

completion this year of the tender process for the Narrow Water Bridge project (€2m).

The government said this investment in Derry will underpin teaching and research cooperation between Ulster University and Atlantic Technological University-Donegal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also allow the four NW Tertiary Education Cluster institutions to work more closely together in providing further and higher education in the region.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “This investment in Ulster University marks a step-change in higher education in the North West. It will help to transform education in the region, and in the medium term will foster new jobs and economic growth.

"The new teaching and student services building will help to grow student numbers and enhance higher education. It also fulfils our commitment under the New Decade, New Approach agreement to invest in the Derry campus.

"I am also excited about the new Youth Forum which starts in September as part of the Shared Island initiative. This aims to harness the experience for young people of growing up in an era of peace, with the goal of helping them relate to and understand each other unburdened by divisions of the past. We hope their vision and values for how we share this island across all communities will inspire us all.

Magee College

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Government is keen to work with a new Executive, once formed, and with the UK Government to fund other investments that will benefit the North West and border regions, and the island as a whole.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin TD, said: “The investment decisions made today under the Shared Island Initiative will further deepen the people to people links across this island, including in such important areas as health and education – things which impact so much on the day to day lives of us all.”

“The Shared Island Initiative is forward looking and optimistic for the future of this island. I am ambitious for the island and for the Initiative, and look forward to continued investment in building a connected, prosperous and sustainable island, a great place for all the communities who call it home.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD, said: “The announcement today is not just about capital investment in the University of Ulster’s campus, but a signal of our commitment to all-island education.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have made incredible progress with colleagues in Northern Ireland to deliver medical and nursing education on an all-island basis.”

“Today is a major step forward. This is something long sought after but today we are reporting invaluable progress under New Decade, New Approach.”

Professor Paul Bartholomew said: “We are delighted to receive confirmation of this investment by the Irish Government.

"The funding announced will make a very significant contribution in preparing the campus for significant growth and is part of a larger investment package that comprises our own investment, City Deal funding, Inclusive Futures funding, and Department for the Economy capital grant monies.

Magee College

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With our partners, we have an ambitious vision to continue to expand student numbers on our Derry campus and to grow our economic and social impact in the whole of the northwest of the island.”

A new Youth Forum will also be set up, bringing together up to 80 young people from North and South across all communities from September to set out their vision and values for a shared future on the island.

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O'Gorman TD, said: "The Government’s Shared Island Fund is delivering on our all-island investment objectives, including to develop the bioeconomy - a key climate action area, North and South.”

“As Minister with responsibility for Youth affairs and participation, I am looking forward to the commencement of the new Shared Island Youth Forum in September, which provides a space for young people to consider their vision and values for our shared future on this island.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fund was first announced by the Irish Government in 2021 and will see €500m invested on strategic North/South projects to 2025.

In late March Minister Harris said there was an ‘exciting pipeline of projects’ that Magee College and the ATU intended developing together.

Address the Dáil then, he stated: "Not to get ahead of myself, but I know from conversations I have had with the UU, ATU, the shared island unit and others that there is strong and exciting pipeline of projects coming from both ATU Letterkenny and UU Derry with respect to things they can do together.”

In February the Tánaiste said the government was keen to support Magee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We said to the university, particularly the Magee campus, that we are awaiting proposals on the shared island initiative. It has submitted proposals and we have supported projects in the north west, particularly relating to research.

“Over €40m has been allocated to research proposals on the island of Ireland through the shared island initiative. We stand ready to do more,” he told the Dáil.

Professor Paul Bartholomew