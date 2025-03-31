Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

At a recent Council meeting Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr called for the potential for a university for young people with special needs sited in the north west to be explored, alongside a mapping exercise to identify gaps in current provision.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Such a move would not only help establish Derry more broadly as a university city but would help ensure there is an option for young people leaving full-time education that helps them explore their potential, their talents and their interests, and further develop their skills.

Tailored provision for young people with complex special needs, who are all too often not catered for in post-secondary settings and left sitting at home, as highlighted by the many families who have rallied behind Caleb’s Cause, would be paramount in this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every child is special and can bring their own special talent or traits to our society – be that academic, social, creative, practical or supportive – if they are given the opportunity and the support required to do so.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr speaking at the 2024 Derry Journal People BetMcLean Awards. Photo: George Sweeney

There is an array of educational, statutory, voluntary and community groups and organisations who have been providing exceptional services, resources and opportunities for many adults living with a disability.

Some young adults with complex needs however need tailored one-to-one support to prevent them arriving a ‘cliff edge’, as it has been described, once they reach their late teens.

We should never tolerate anyone being excluded or left behind. We’re a city and region that prides itself on standing up for civil and human rights. And surely fighting for our fellow citizens with complex special needs is part of that.