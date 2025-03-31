Every child deserves the best chance in life
Such a move would not only help establish Derry more broadly as a university city but would help ensure there is an option for young people leaving full-time education that helps them explore their potential, their talents and their interests, and further develop their skills.
Tailored provision for young people with complex special needs, who are all too often not catered for in post-secondary settings and left sitting at home, as highlighted by the many families who have rallied behind Caleb’s Cause, would be paramount in this.
Every child is special and can bring their own special talent or traits to our society – be that academic, social, creative, practical or supportive – if they are given the opportunity and the support required to do so.
There is an array of educational, statutory, voluntary and community groups and organisations who have been providing exceptional services, resources and opportunities for many adults living with a disability.
Some young adults with complex needs however need tailored one-to-one support to prevent them arriving a ‘cliff edge’, as it has been described, once they reach their late teens.
We should never tolerate anyone being excluded or left behind. We’re a city and region that prides itself on standing up for civil and human rights. And surely fighting for our fellow citizens with complex special needs is part of that.
