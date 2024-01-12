Final call for entries in the Foyle Schools Poetry Competition in Derry

Creggan Enterprises are calling for final entries from participating pupils and schools to this year’s (2024) Foyle Schools Poetry Competition.

A number of schools have have requested that the original entry date deadline be extended to facilitate pupils who are in the middle of exams – so submissions will now be accepted up until February 9.

Last year’s inaugural Foyle Schools Poetry Competition saw over 1,000 entries from pupils across all key stages and 25 schools to this citywide competition on the Good Relations themes of ‘My Dream’ for the Key stages 1-2 and ‘My Community’ for Key stages 3-4 and Post 16.

Creggan Enterprises welcomed over 100 successful young pupils from schools and colleges throughout the city to Ráth Mór in March to receive their awards and a copy of the publication ‘Rhyme and Reason’, which collated all the winning entries. This year’s publication launch and awards ceremony is set for World Poetry Day on March 21.

2023: Thornhill College pupil, Alannah Kelly was awarded First Place in the KS4 My Community category in the inaugural Foyle Schools Poetry Competition. Included in the photograph are Kevin Hippsley, manager of Creggan Enterprises, Jenni Doherty, Little Acorn Bookstore and Michael Withers, NI Executive Office (funder). Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 43

The Good Relations focus of the competition this year (for KS1&2) centres on the concepts of reflection on the present and driving change for the future.

Pupils were asked to give their own opinions on the topic and were encouraged to express their feelings on what ‘Today’ means for/ to them, their family, their community or society/humanity as a whole.

Poets can explore how they see the world at present through their own eyes; they can reflect on the big or small challenges/problems of the day; they can write about their average, ideal or worst day; or speak about the change or difference they will make today (i.e. ‘Today I will...’).

2023: Lumen Christi College pupil, Reece Delaney-Heaney, pictured with sponsor Jenni Doherty, Little Acorns Bookstore, was awarded First Place in the KS3 My Community category in the inaugural Foyle Schools Poetry Competition. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2313GS – 41

KS3/4 and Post 16 were similarly asked to write on the theme of ‘Tomorrow’.

Poets can speak about the change or difference they will make tomorrow (i.e. ‘Tomorrow I will...’) or focus on a micro, macro or abstract view of tomorrow, exploring a realistic, aspirational or fantastical future. Poets can pose ‘what if’ questions, or draw conclusions based on current trends; ‘Tomorrow’ can be literal or far into the future.

Many of the schools have already availed of a series of (KS3/KS4) poetry workshops facilitated in late 2023 by Grainne McCool (‘The Write Stuff’), in preparation for their 2024 submissions.

The Foyle Schools Poetry Competition was co-ordinated as part of Creggan Enterprises’ Revival Shared Space Project, supported by the NI Executive (T:buc) under the Central Good Relations Fund. The competition is the result of a creative partnership between Creggan Enterprises, Colmcille Press, Guildhall Press, and Little Acorns Bookstore to promote and strengthen shared community spaces and encourage literary and creative expression.

Schools Poetry competition.

Conal McFeely, Development Executive of Creggan Enterprises, commented on the relevance of the competition: “Society often thinks about young people as ‘citizens of tomorrow’ and fails to give due consideration to them as ‘citizens of today’ – we seek to change that perception. It is important to provide accessible ways to promote the voices of our younger generations, encouraging them to express their unfettered creativity and platform their opinions about the here and now, their communities and the world as they see it, as well as their dreams for the future.

“Last year’s competition showcased a very high level of craft and imagination across all levels/Key Stages – and we expect this year’s to be even more creative, so we encourage all the schools (and individual pupils) to get their entries in as soon as possible."

Entrants must be 18 or under, poems should be kept to a maximum of 32 lines. Entries can be handwritten or typed. Entries can be posted as hard copy to: Creggan Enterprises, Ráth Mór Centre, Bligh’s Lane, Derry BT48 0LZ by 9th February 2024. They can also be emailed as a Word document to the competition email address ([email protected]).

All entries should be clearly marked: Foyle Schools Poetry Competition and each individual entry must include: the pupil’s name, class, teacher and year.

Full submission details can be found at: www.foyleschoolspoetrycompetition.com.