firmus energy and Ulster University launch new five-figure engineering scholarship at Magee College

The Renewable Energy Engineering Scholarship was unveiled at Magee by firmus energy Chief Executive Officer Niall Martindale and Professor Jim Harkin, the Head of the School of Computing, Engineering, and Intelligent Systems at Ulster University.

They were joined by firmus energy’s Director of Engineering Eric Cosgrove.

Mr. Martindale said: “firmus energy is pleased to partner up with Ulster University’s Magee Campus and sponsor this exciting – and prestigious – scholarship to promising students who are part of the BEng Renewable Energy Engineering degree.

“firmus energy remains committed to identifying and supporting the very best student engineers as we know how fundamentally important this work is. By investing in this scholarship and offering hands-on experience, we want them to achieve their full potential and create a pipeline of talent.

“The Renewable Energy Engineering Scholarship can help students pursue their educational goals through financial and career support. More broadly, it will play a key role in helping to build a highly skilled workforce right here in the North West region and right across Northern Ireland,” he continued.

The Scholarship is open to students in year one of their BEng Renewable Energy Engineering degree at Magee with the successful applicant receiving a £2,000 bursary.

They will also benefit from a one-year paid industrial placement for the duration of their studies for up to a maximum of 10 weeks, and a 1-year paid placement with firmus worth £22,000 plus benefits.

In the case of both, mentorship will be offered to the student from experienced staff members on top of support through professional registration, and following successful graduation, they will be eligible to apply for the Graduate Engineer Programme with the natural gas distribution and supply company.

Professor Harkin said: “We are overjoyed to announce that the school of Computing, Engineering and Intelligent System has been bestowed with the firmus energy Engineering Scholarship which is now open for applications.